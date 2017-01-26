11:49 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Top 25 Fared

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:55 pm 01/26/2017 09:55pm
Share
Thursday

1. Villanova (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Virginia, Sunday.

2. Kansas (18-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Kentucky, Saturday.

3. Gonzaga (20-0) vs. San Diego. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

4. Kentucky (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Kansas, Saturday.

5. Baylor (19-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Saturday.

6. Florida State (18-3) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday.

7. Arizona (18-2) vs. Washington State. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

8. UCLA (19-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Wednesday.

9. North Carolina (19-3) beat Virginia Tech 91-72. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

10. Oregon (18-2) at Utah. Next: vs. Oregon State, Saturday.

11. Butler (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.

12. Virginia (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Villanova, Sunday.

13. Louisville (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Sunday.

14. Notre Dame (17-4) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday.

15. Wisconsin (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday.

16. Creighton (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Saturday.

17. Duke (15-5) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.

18. West Virginia (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Saturday.

19. Cincinnati (18-2) beat No. 24 Xavier 86-78. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

20. Purdue (17-4) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

21. Saint Mary’s (17-2) vs. San Francisco. Next: at Santa Clara, Saturday.

22. Maryland (18-2) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Saturday.

23. South Carolina (16-4) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

24. Xavier (14-6) lost to No. 19 Cincinnati 86-78. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.

25. Florida (15-5) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Top 25 Fared
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball