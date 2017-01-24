Top 25 Fared

Tuesday

1. Villanova (19-1) at Marquette. Next: vs. No. 12 Virginia, Sunday.

2. Kansas (18-1) at No. 18 West Virginia. Next: at No. 4 Kentucky, Saturday.

3. Gonzaga (20-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.

4. Kentucky (17-2) at Tennesse. Next: vs. No. 2 Kansas, Saturday.

5. Baylor (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Wednesday.

6. Florida State (18-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

7. Arizona (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Thursday.

8. UCLA (19-2) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Wednesday.

9. North Carolina (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday.

10. Oregon (18-2) did not play. Next: at Utah, Thursday.

11. Butler (17-3) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Wednesday.

12. Virginia (15-3) at No. 14 Notre Dame. Next: at No. 1 Villanova, Sunday.

13. Louisville (16-4) at Pittsburgh. Next: vs. N.C. State, Sunday.

14. Notre Dame (17-3) vs. No. 12 Virginia. Next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday.

15. Wisconsin (16-3) vs. Penn State. Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday.

16. Creighton (18-2) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Wednesday.

17. Duke (15-5) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.

18. West Virginia (15-4) vs. No. 2 Kansas. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Saturday.

19. Cincinnati (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Xavier, Thursday.

20. Purdue (16-4) at Michigan State. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

21. Saint Mary’s (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

22. Maryland (17-2) vs. Rutgers. Next: at Minnesota, Saturday.

23. South Carolina (16-4) beat Auburn 98-69. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

24. Xavier (14-5) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Cincinnati, Thursday.

25. Florida (14-5) did not play. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.

