Top 25 Fared

Monday

1. Villanova (19-1) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Tuesday.

2. Kansas (18-1) did not play. Next: at No. 18 West Virginia, Tuesday.

3. Gonzaga (20-0) beat Portland 83-64. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.

4. Kentucky (17-2) did not play. Next: at Tennesse, Tuesday.

5. Baylor (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Wednesday.

6. Florida State (18-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

7. Arizona (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Thursday.

8. UCLA (19-2) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Wednesday.

9. North Carolina (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday.

10. Oregon (18-2) did not play. Next: at Utah, Thursday.

11. Butler (17-3) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Wednesday.

12. Virginia (15-3) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Notre Dame, Tuesday.

13. Louisville (16-4) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

14. Notre Dame (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Virginia, Tuesday.

15. Wisconsin (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State, Tuesday.

16. Creighton (18-2) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Wednesday.

17. Duke (15-5) lost to N.C. State 84-82. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.

18. West Virginia (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Kansas, Tuesday.

19. Cincinnati (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Xavier, Thursday.

20. Purdue (16-4) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Tuesday.

21. Saint Mary’s (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

22. Maryland (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Tuesday.

23. South Carolina (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Tuesday.

24. Xavier (14-5) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Cincinnati, Thursday.

25. Florida (14-5) did not play. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments