Top 25 Fared

1. Villanova (19-1) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Tuesday.
2. Kansas (18-1) did not play. Next: at No. 18 West Virginia, Tuesday.
3. Gonzaga (20-0) beat Portland 83-64. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.
4. Kentucky (17-2) did not play. Next: at Tennesse, Tuesday.
5. Baylor (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Wednesday.
6. Florida State (18-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.
7. Arizona (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Thursday.
8. UCLA (19-2) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Wednesday.
9. North Carolina (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday.
10. Oregon (18-2) did not play. Next: at Utah, Thursday.
11. Butler (17-3) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Wednesday.
12. Virginia (15-3) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Notre Dame, Tuesday.
13. Louisville (16-4) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
14. Notre Dame (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Virginia, Tuesday.
15. Wisconsin (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State, Tuesday.
16. Creighton (18-2) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Wednesday.
17. Duke (15-5) lost to N.C. State 84-82. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.
18. West Virginia (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Kansas, Tuesday.
19. Cincinnati (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Xavier, Thursday.
20. Purdue (16-4) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Tuesday.
21. Saint Mary’s (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.
22. Maryland (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Tuesday.
23. South Carolina (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Tuesday.
24. Xavier (14-5) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Cincinnati, Thursday.
25. Florida (14-5) did not play. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.
