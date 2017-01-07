9:22 pm, January 7, 2017
21° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Top 25 Fared

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 9:18 pm 01/07/2017 09:18pm
Share
Saturday

1. Villanova (14-1) vs. Marquette. Next: vs. No. 16 Xavier, Tuesday.

2. Baylor (15-0) beat Oklahoma State 61-57. Next: at No. 7 West Virginia, Tuesday.

3. Kansas (14-1) beat Texas Tech 85-68. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.

4. UCLA (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Sunday.

5. Gonzaga (15-0) at Portland, ppd, weather. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

6. Kentucky (12-2) vs. Arkansas. Next: at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

7. West Virginia (13-2) beat TCU 82-70. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Tuesday.

8. Duke (14-2) beat Boston College 93-82. Next: at No. 12 Florida State, Tuesday.

9. Louisville (13-3) beat Georgia Tech 65-50. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Wednesday.

10. Creighton (15-1) beat Providence 78-64. Next: vs. No. 18 Butler, Wednesday.

11. Virginia (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

12. Florida State (15-1) beat No. 21 Virginia Tech 93-78. Next: vs. Duke, Tuesday.

13. Wisconsin (13-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Purdue, Sunday.

14. North Carolina (13-3) vs. NC State, ppd. weather. Next: vs. N.C. State, Sunday.

15. Oregon (15-2) beat Washington State 85-66. Next: vs. Oregon State, Saturday.

16. Xavier (13-2) beat St. John’s 97-82. Next: at No. 1 Villanova, Tuesday.

17. Arizona (14-2) vs. Colorado. Next: vs. Arizona State, Thursday.

18. Butler (14-2) beat Georgetown 85-76, OT. Next: at No. 10 Creighton, Wednesday.

19. Saint Mary’s (13-1) at San Francisco. Next: at Portland, Thursday.

20. Purdue (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Wisconsin, Sunday.

21. Virginia Tech (12-3) lost to No. 12 Florida State 93-78. Next: vs. Syracuse, Tuesday.

22. Cincinnati (12-2) at Houston. Next: vs. SMU, Thursday.

23. Notre Dame (14-2) beat Clemson 75-70. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

24. Florida (12-3) beat Tennessee 83-70. Next: at Alabama, Tuesday.

25. Indiana (11-5) beat Illinois 96-80. Next: at Maryland, Tuesday.

25. Southern Cal (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Sunday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Top 25 Fared
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball