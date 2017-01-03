9:16 pm, January 3, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Top 25 Fared

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 8:59 pm 01/03/2017 08:59pm
Share
Tuesday

1. Villanova (14-0) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Butler, Wednesday.

2. Baylor (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

3. Kansas (12-1) vs. Kansas State. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.

4. UCLA (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

5. Gonzaga (14-0) did not play. Next: at San Francisco, Thursday.

6. Kentucky (11-2) vs. Texas A&M. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

7. West Virginia (12-1) at Texas Tech. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.

8. Duke (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

9. Louisville (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Notre Dame, Wednesday.

10. Creighton (13-1) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Wednesday.

11. Virginia (11-2) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Wednesday.

12. Florida State (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Virginia Tech, Saturday.

13. Wisconsin (13-2) beat No. 25 Indiana 75-68. Next: at No. 20 Purdue, Sunday.

14. North Carolina (12-3) at Clemson. Next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday.

15. Oregon (13-2) did not play. Next: at Washington, Wednesday.

16. Xavier (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

17. Arizona (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

18. Butler (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Villanova, Wednesday.

19. Saint Mary’s (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Thursday.

20. Purdue (12-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

21. Virginia Tech (12-1) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.

22. Cincinnati (12-2) did not play. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

23. Notre Dame (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Louisville, Wednesday.

24. Florida (11-3) beat Mississippi 70-63. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

25. Indiana (10-5) lost to No. 13 Wisconsin 75-68. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

25. Southern Cal (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Thursday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Top 25 Fared
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball