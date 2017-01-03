Top 25 Fared

1. Villanova (14-0) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Butler, Wednesday.
2. Baylor (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.
3. Kansas (12-1) vs. Kansas State. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.
4. UCLA (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.
5. Gonzaga (14-0) did not play. Next: at San Francisco, Thursday.
6. Kentucky (11-2) vs. Texas A&M. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.
7. West Virginia (12-1) at Texas Tech. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.
8. Duke (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Wednesday.
9. Louisville (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Notre Dame, Wednesday.
10. Creighton (13-1) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Wednesday.
11. Virginia (11-2) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Wednesday.
12. Florida State (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Virginia Tech, Saturday.
13. Wisconsin (13-2) beat No. 25 Indiana 75-68. Next: at No. 20 Purdue, Sunday.
14. North Carolina (12-3) at Clemson. Next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday.
15. Oregon (13-2) did not play. Next: at Washington, Wednesday.
16. Xavier (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.
17. Arizona (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.
18. Butler (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Villanova, Wednesday.
19. Saint Mary’s (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Thursday.
20. Purdue (12-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.
21. Virginia Tech (12-1) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.
22. Cincinnati (12-2) did not play. Next: at Houston, Saturday.
23. Notre Dame (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Louisville, Wednesday.
24. Florida (11-3) beat Mississippi 70-63. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.
25. Indiana (10-5) lost to No. 13 Wisconsin 75-68. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.
25. Southern Cal (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Thursday.
