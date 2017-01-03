Top 25 Fared

Tuesday

1. Villanova (14-0) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Butler, Wednesday.

2. Baylor (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

3. Kansas (12-1) vs. Kansas State. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.

4. UCLA (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

5. Gonzaga (14-0) did not play. Next: at San Francisco, Thursday.

6. Kentucky (11-2) vs. Texas A&M. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

7. West Virginia (12-1) at Texas Tech. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.

8. Duke (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

9. Louisville (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Notre Dame, Wednesday.

10. Creighton (13-1) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Wednesday.

11. Virginia (11-2) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Wednesday.

12. Florida State (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Virginia Tech, Saturday.

13. Wisconsin (13-2) beat No. 25 Indiana 75-68. Next: at No. 20 Purdue, Sunday.

14. North Carolina (12-3) at Clemson. Next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday.

15. Oregon (13-2) did not play. Next: at Washington, Wednesday.

16. Xavier (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

17. Arizona (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

18. Butler (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Villanova, Wednesday.

19. Saint Mary’s (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Thursday.

20. Purdue (12-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

21. Virginia Tech (12-1) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.

22. Cincinnati (12-2) did not play. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

23. Notre Dame (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Louisville, Wednesday.

24. Florida (11-3) beat Mississippi 70-63. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

25. Indiana (10-5) lost to No. 13 Wisconsin 75-68. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

25. Southern Cal (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Thursday.

