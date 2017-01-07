6:23 pm, January 7, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Toledo jumps outs early,…

Toledo jumps outs early, cruises over Miami (Ohio) 91-76

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 6:07 pm 01/07/2017 06:07pm
Share

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jonathan Williams scored 25 points; Jaelan Sanford added 22 and Toledo cruised to a 91-76 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

Williams was 7-of-11 shooting and made four 3-pointers. Sanford made 8 of 13 field goals and has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games. Nate Navigato added 17 points, and Steve Taylor Jr. had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Toledo (9-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference).

Logan McLane scored 25 points and Rod Mills Jr. chipped in 20 — career highs for both — to lead Miami (8-7, 1-1).

The Rockets had a double-digit lead about six minutes into the game and built a 42-28 halftime lead. Taylor made a pair of free throws that stretched the lead to 60-40 with about 15 minutes to play. The RedHawks cut the deficit to 15 but didn’t get closer.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Toledo jumps outs early,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball