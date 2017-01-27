Thursday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Albany (NY) 64, Vermont 53
Bloomfield 57, Caldwell 49
Dominican (NY) 67, Nyack 59
Iona 48, Marist 37
Ithaca 70, Utica 56
Monmouth (NJ) 60, Fairfield 53
Quinnipiac 61, Niagara 45
Rider 73, Manhattan 64
Siena 67, Canisius 42
Washington (Md.) 66, Swarthmore 58
Charlotte 66, North Texas 49
Chattanooga 71, Wofford 61
FIU 65, Furman 60
Florida St. 69, Georgia Tech 63
Georgia St. 55, South Alabama 45
Kentucky 89, Mississippi 57
Lindsey Wilson 97, Hiwassee 68
Louisiana Tech 64, UAB 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 72, Arkansas St. 60
Louisville 60, Clemson 46
Martin Methodist 62, Blue Mountain 59
Miami 100, North Carolina 88
Midway 64, Indiana-East 63
NC State 55, Pittsburgh 42
New Orleans 71, McNeese St. 59
Ohio Christian 75, Brescia 52
Old Dominion 81, Rice 66
Pikeville 73, Georgetown (Ky.) 56
South Carolina 62, Georgia 44
Southern Miss. 81, Middle Tennessee 61
Tennessee 84, Florida 75
Texas St. 53, Appalachian St. 37
Texas-Arlington 70, Coastal Carolina 41
Troy 77, Georgia Southern 67
UALR 92, Louisiana-Monroe 47
Union (Tenn.) 85, Lee 72
Vanderbilt 87, Alabama 80
Virginia 76, Virginia Tech 27
Wake Forest 71, Boston College 55
Green Bay 84, Youngstown St. 51
Maryland 94, Illinois 49
Michigan Tech 49, Grand Valley St. 48
Milwaukee 80, Cleveland St. 78
Missouri 68, Auburn 52
N. Michigan 66, Ferris St. 42
North Dakota 75, S. Utah 70
Northwood (Mich.) 60, Wayne (Mich.) 49
Notre Dame 62, Duke 58
Ohio St. 88, Minnesota 76
Purdue 88, Nebraska 45
Saginaw Valley St. 72, Lake Superior St. 51
Saint Louis 67, George Washington 59
South Dakota 80, N. Dakota St. 48
Wis. Lutheran 63, Alverno 46
Wis.-Parkside 78, Ill.-Springfield 54
Abilene Christian 75, Incarnate Word 66
Marshall 88, UTSA 81
Mary Hardin-Baylor 56, Hardin-Simmons 47
Texas A&M Commerce 69, Midwestern St. 64
Texas Rio Grande Valley 64, Utah Valley 55
Texas Woman’s 65, Texas A&M-Kingsville 64
W. Kentucky 71, UTEP 54
Wayland Baptist 104, St. Gregory’s 62
BYU 72, Santa Clara 66
CS Bakersfield 83, Chicago St. 48
E. Washington 64, Montana 57
Gonzaga 57, San Diego 55
Grand Canyon 75, UMKC 64
Long Beach St. 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 48
Loyola Marymount 65, Pacific 52
Montana St. 66, Idaho 61
N. Colorado 75, N. Arizona 64
New Mexico St. 73, Seattle 69
Portland 75, Pepperdine 55
St. Mary (Kan.) 64, San Francisco 62
UC Davis 72, UC Riverside 55
West Texas A&M 62, E. New Mexico 52
