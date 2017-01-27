11:47 am, January 27, 2017
Thursday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:15 am 01/27/2017 12:15am
EAST

Albany (NY) 64, Vermont 53

Bloomfield 57, Caldwell 49

Dominican (NY) 67, Nyack 59

Iona 48, Marist 37

Ithaca 70, Utica 56

Monmouth (NJ) 60, Fairfield 53

Quinnipiac 61, Niagara 45

Rider 73, Manhattan 64

Siena 67, Canisius 42

Washington (Md.) 66, Swarthmore 58

SOUTH

Charlotte 66, North Texas 49

Chattanooga 71, Wofford 61

FIU 65, Furman 60

Florida St. 69, Georgia Tech 63

Georgia St. 55, South Alabama 45

Kentucky 89, Mississippi 57

Lindsey Wilson 97, Hiwassee 68

Louisiana Tech 64, UAB 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 72, Arkansas St. 60

Louisville 60, Clemson 46

Martin Methodist 62, Blue Mountain 59

Miami 100, North Carolina 88

Midway 64, Indiana-East 63

NC State 55, Pittsburgh 42

New Orleans 71, McNeese St. 59

Ohio Christian 75, Brescia 52

Old Dominion 81, Rice 66

Pikeville 73, Georgetown (Ky.) 56

South Carolina 62, Georgia 44

Southern Miss. 81, Middle Tennessee 61

Tennessee 84, Florida 75

Texas St. 53, Appalachian St. 37

Texas-Arlington 70, Coastal Carolina 41

Troy 77, Georgia Southern 67

UALR 92, Louisiana-Monroe 47

Union (Tenn.) 85, Lee 72

Vanderbilt 87, Alabama 80

Virginia 76, Virginia Tech 27

Wake Forest 71, Boston College 55

MIDWEST

Green Bay 84, Youngstown St. 51

Maryland 94, Illinois 49

Michigan Tech 49, Grand Valley St. 48

Milwaukee 80, Cleveland St. 78

Missouri 68, Auburn 52

N. Michigan 66, Ferris St. 42

North Dakota 75, S. Utah 70

Northwood (Mich.) 60, Wayne (Mich.) 49

Notre Dame 62, Duke 58

Ohio St. 88, Minnesota 76

Purdue 88, Nebraska 45

Saginaw Valley St. 72, Lake Superior St. 51

Saint Louis 67, George Washington 59

South Dakota 80, N. Dakota St. 48

Wis. Lutheran 63, Alverno 46

Wis.-Parkside 78, Ill.-Springfield 54

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 75, Incarnate Word 66

Marshall 88, UTSA 81

Mary Hardin-Baylor 56, Hardin-Simmons 47

Texas A&M Commerce 69, Midwestern St. 64

Texas Rio Grande Valley 64, Utah Valley 55

Texas Woman’s 65, Texas A&M-Kingsville 64

W. Kentucky 71, UTEP 54

Wayland Baptist 104, St. Gregory’s 62

FAR WEST

BYU 72, Santa Clara 66

CS Bakersfield 83, Chicago St. 48

E. Washington 64, Montana 57

Gonzaga 57, San Diego 55

Grand Canyon 75, UMKC 64

Long Beach St. 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 48

Loyola Marymount 65, Pacific 52

Montana St. 66, Idaho 61

N. Colorado 75, N. Arizona 64

New Mexico St. 73, Seattle 69

Portland 75, Pepperdine 55

St. Mary (Kan.) 64, San Francisco 62

UC Davis 72, UC Riverside 55

West Texas A&M 62, E. New Mexico 52

