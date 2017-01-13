12:35 am, January 13, 2017
Thursday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 12:17 am 01/13/2017 12:17am
EAST

Franklin & Marshall 71, Washington (Md.) 60

Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 67

Rider 69, Marist 56

Siena 85, Monmouth (NJ) 76

Syracuse 85, NC State 75

Utica 62, Nazareth 56

SOUTH

Asbury 75, Alice Lloyd 56

Auburn 64, Vanderbilt 59

Campbellsville 82, Georgetown (Ky.) 53

Christian Brothers 60, Lee 55

Cumberland (Tenn.) 58, Cumberlands 46

Duke 70, North Carolina 58

FIU 88, UTEP 87

Florida St. 72, Louisville 65

Georgia Southern 65, Louisiana-Monroe 44

Kentucky 71, Alabama 54

LSU 80, Missouri 71

Lindsey Wilson 89, Pikeville 62

Louisiana Tech 80, Charlotte 54

Louisiana-Lafayette 72, Georgia St. 65

Malone 62, Trevecca Nazarene 43

Martin Methodist 64, Bethel (Tenn.) 62

Mercer 77, UNC-Greensboro 64

Middle Tennessee 72, Marshall 63

Mississippi 67, Tennessee 62

Mississippi St. 82, Florida 49

New Orleans 78, Sam Houston St. 49

Northwestern St. 75, Nicholls 58

Samford 49, W. Carolina 42

South Carolina 66, Georgia 63

Southern Miss. 84, Old Dominion 69

Texas-Arlington 73, South Alabama 49

Troy 65, Texas St. 54

UMass 61, Davidson 60

UTSA 72, Furman 62

Ursuline 75, Kentucky Wesleyan 48

W. Kentucky 60, UAB 48

Wake Forest 68, Clemson 56

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 71, Valparaiso 60

Denver 78, Fort Wayne 72

Hillsdale 73, Findlay 56

Lake Superior St. 73, Ferris St. 59

Michigan Tech 66, Wayne (Mich.) 64

Montana St. 74, North Dakota 71

Northwood (Mich.) 60, Grand Valley St. 53

Notre Dame 86, Pittsburgh 54

Saginaw Valley St. 67, N. Michigan 60

Seattle 75, UMKC 65

Utah Valley 62, Chicago St. 59

Wis.-Parkside 61, Maryville (Mo.) 55

Youngstown St. 70, UIC 54

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 83, Incarnate Word 54

Stephen F. Austin 70, Abilene Christian 61

Texas A&M 90, Arkansas 65

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 74, Rio Grande 46

E. Washington 58, Idaho St. 41

Gonzaga 80, Loyola Marymount 56

Idaho 95, Weber St. 77

Long Beach St. 64, UC Davis 51

N. Colorado 65, Montana 46

New Mexico St. 81, Grand Canyon 65

Pepperdine 59, Pacific 58

Sacramento St. 81, S. Utah 69

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 92, Portland 76

San Diego 57, Santa Clara 54

San Francisco 70, BYU 63

UC Riverside 68, Cal Poly 59

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
