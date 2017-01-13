Thursday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Franklin & Marshall 71, Washington (Md.) 60
Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 67
Rider 69, Marist 56
Siena 85, Monmouth (NJ) 76
Syracuse 85, NC State 75
Utica 62, Nazareth 56
Asbury 75, Alice Lloyd 56
Auburn 64, Vanderbilt 59
Campbellsville 82, Georgetown (Ky.) 53
Christian Brothers 60, Lee 55
Cumberland (Tenn.) 58, Cumberlands 46
Duke 70, North Carolina 58
FIU 88, UTEP 87
Florida St. 72, Louisville 65
Georgia Southern 65, Louisiana-Monroe 44
Kentucky 71, Alabama 54
LSU 80, Missouri 71
Lindsey Wilson 89, Pikeville 62
Louisiana Tech 80, Charlotte 54
Louisiana-Lafayette 72, Georgia St. 65
Malone 62, Trevecca Nazarene 43
Martin Methodist 64, Bethel (Tenn.) 62
Mercer 77, UNC-Greensboro 64
Middle Tennessee 72, Marshall 63
Mississippi 67, Tennessee 62
Mississippi St. 82, Florida 49
New Orleans 78, Sam Houston St. 49
Northwestern St. 75, Nicholls 58
Samford 49, W. Carolina 42
South Carolina 66, Georgia 63
Southern Miss. 84, Old Dominion 69
Texas-Arlington 73, South Alabama 49
Troy 65, Texas St. 54
UMass 61, Davidson 60
UTSA 72, Furman 62
Ursuline 75, Kentucky Wesleyan 48
W. Kentucky 60, UAB 48
Wake Forest 68, Clemson 56
Cleveland St. 71, Valparaiso 60
Denver 78, Fort Wayne 72
Hillsdale 73, Findlay 56
Lake Superior St. 73, Ferris St. 59
Michigan Tech 66, Wayne (Mich.) 64
Montana St. 74, North Dakota 71
Northwood (Mich.) 60, Grand Valley St. 53
Notre Dame 86, Pittsburgh 54
Saginaw Valley St. 67, N. Michigan 60
Seattle 75, UMKC 65
Utah Valley 62, Chicago St. 59
Wis.-Parkside 61, Maryville (Mo.) 55
Youngstown St. 70, UIC 54
Lamar 83, Incarnate Word 54
Stephen F. Austin 70, Abilene Christian 61
Texas A&M 90, Arkansas 65
CS Bakersfield 74, Rio Grande 46
E. Washington 58, Idaho St. 41
Gonzaga 80, Loyola Marymount 56
Idaho 95, Weber St. 77
Long Beach St. 64, UC Davis 51
N. Colorado 65, Montana 46
New Mexico St. 81, Grand Canyon 65
Pepperdine 59, Pacific 58
Sacramento St. 81, S. Utah 69
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 92, Portland 76
San Diego 57, Santa Clara 54
San Francisco 70, BYU 63
UC Riverside 68, Cal Poly 59
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments