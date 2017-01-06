Thursday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Army 76, Lafayette 73, OT
Bucknell 73, American U. 67
Colgate 62, Holy Cross 54
Cornell 72, Delaware St. 51
Duquesne 76, La Salle 68
Hartwick 62, Utica 52
Iona 66, St. Peter’s 58
Loyola (Md.) 62, Lehigh 58
Marist 85, Canisius 74
Marywood 66, Keystone 46
Pittsburgh 56, Boston College 43
Quinnipiac 71, Niagara 64
Rider 53, Manhattan 36
Valley Forge Christian 86, Piedmont International 27
Alabama 90, Mississippi 80
Appalachian St. 76, Arkansas St. 50
Austin Peay 87, Tennessee Tech 84
Belhaven 85, Howard Payne 62
Bellarmine 81, Rockhurst 75
Belmont 71, UT Martin 66
Berea at Cincinnati-Clermont, ppd.
Bluefield 78, St. Andrews 49
Bryan 51, Milligan 50
Charlotte 89, W. Kentucky 85
Cleveland St. 58, N. Kentucky 54
Duke 75, Georgia Tech 68
E. Kentucky 75, SIU-Edwardsville 63
Fayetteville St. 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 53
Florida St. 90, North Carolina 77
Fort Valley St. 77, Spring Hill 60
Freed-Hardeman 67, Columbia (SC) 44
Furman 65, UNC-Greensboro 55
Ga. Southwestern 75, Augusta 66
Georgia 69, Texas A&M 59
Johnson C. Smith 82, Chowan 71
Kentucky 64, Missouri 62
LSU 78, Florida 67
Louisiana College 66, Sul Ross St. 53
Louisville 86, Virginia 81
McNeese St. 79, Sam Houston St. 56
Mercer 72, ETSU 55
Miami 65, NC State 64
Middle Tennessee 71, Rice 61
Morehead St. 66, E. Illinois 62
Murray St. 71, Jacksonville St. 64
North Texas 59, UAB 58
Old Dominion 73, Marshall 69
SE Missouri 76, Tennessee St. 67
South Alabama 55, Georgia Southern 46
South Carolina 73, Auburn 47
Syracuse 88, Clemson 62
Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 57
Troy 87, Georgia St. 69
UALR 74, Coastal Carolina 66
VCU 62, Richmond 55
Virginia Union 91, Shaw 64
Virginia-Wise 81, Shepherd 42
Wofford 68, W. Carolina 59
Cardinal Stritch 65, Trinity International 35
Green Bay 75, Valparaiso 36
Milwaukee 88, UIC 65
Missouri Baptist 76, St. Louis Pharmacy 37
Northwood (Mich.) 71, Hillsdale 61
Notre Dame 92, Wake Forest 72
Omaha 64, IUPUI 44
S. Dakota St. 73, Fort Wayne 51
St. John’s 62, Butler 41
Ursuline 92, Davis & Elkins 72
W. Illinois 87, Denver 62
Wright St. 71, Youngstown St. 58
Hardin-Simmons 70, U. of the Ozarks 66
Lamar 73, New Orleans 42
Mississippi St. 59, Arkansas 51
Northwestern St. 76, Incarnate Word 74
SE Louisiana 87, Houston Baptist 71
Southern Miss. 69, UTSA 68
St. Edward’s 82, St. Mary’s (Texas) 65
Stephen F. Austin 64, Texas A&M-CC 56
Texas A&M Commerce 78, Texas A&M-Kingsville 71
Texas Rio Grande Valley 71, Chicago St. 43
Texas-Dallas 79, McMurry 54
Texas-Tyler 79, Mary Hardin-Baylor 72
UTEP 69, Louisiana Tech 62
Wayland Baptist 89, Bacone 72
BYU 70, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65
CS Northridge 58, Cal St.-Fullerton 41
Cal Poly 78, UC Santa Barbara 67
Gonzaga 61, San Francisco 46
Idaho 86, Montana 59
Long Beach St. 68, Hawaii 57
Loyola Marymount 72, Pepperdine 60
Montana St. 88, E. Washington 83
N. Colorado 83, S. Utah 53
New Mexico St. 78, UMKC 72
North Dakota 80, N. Arizona 78
Pacific 84, San Diego 64
Santa Clara 56, Portland 44
UC Davis 89, UC Irvine 48
