NCAA Basketball

Thursday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 12:10 am 01/06/2017 12:10am
EAST

Army 76, Lafayette 73, OT

Bucknell 73, American U. 67

Colgate 62, Holy Cross 54

Cornell 72, Delaware St. 51

Duquesne 76, La Salle 68

Hartwick 62, Utica 52

Iona 66, St. Peter’s 58

Loyola (Md.) 62, Lehigh 58

Marist 85, Canisius 74

Marywood 66, Keystone 46

Pittsburgh 56, Boston College 43

Quinnipiac 71, Niagara 64

Rider 53, Manhattan 36

Valley Forge Christian 86, Piedmont International 27

SOUTH

Alabama 90, Mississippi 80

Appalachian St. 76, Arkansas St. 50

Austin Peay 87, Tennessee Tech 84

Belhaven 85, Howard Payne 62

Bellarmine 81, Rockhurst 75

Belmont 71, UT Martin 66

Berea at Cincinnati-Clermont, ppd.

Bluefield 78, St. Andrews 49

Bryan 51, Milligan 50

Charlotte 89, W. Kentucky 85

Cleveland St. 58, N. Kentucky 54

Duke 75, Georgia Tech 68

E. Kentucky 75, SIU-Edwardsville 63

Fayetteville St. 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 53

Florida St. 90, North Carolina 77

Fort Valley St. 77, Spring Hill 60

Freed-Hardeman 67, Columbia (SC) 44

Furman 65, UNC-Greensboro 55

Ga. Southwestern 75, Augusta 66

Georgia 69, Texas A&M 59

Johnson C. Smith 82, Chowan 71

Kentucky 64, Missouri 62

LSU 78, Florida 67

Louisiana College 66, Sul Ross St. 53

Louisville 86, Virginia 81

McNeese St. 79, Sam Houston St. 56

Mercer 72, ETSU 55

Miami 65, NC State 64

Middle Tennessee 71, Rice 61

Morehead St. 66, E. Illinois 62

Murray St. 71, Jacksonville St. 64

North Texas 59, UAB 58

Old Dominion 73, Marshall 69

SE Missouri 76, Tennessee St. 67

South Alabama 55, Georgia Southern 46

South Carolina 73, Auburn 47

Syracuse 88, Clemson 62

Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 57

Troy 87, Georgia St. 69

UALR 74, Coastal Carolina 66

VCU 62, Richmond 55

Virginia Union 91, Shaw 64

Virginia-Wise 81, Shepherd 42

Wofford 68, W. Carolina 59

MIDWEST

Cardinal Stritch 65, Trinity International 35

Green Bay 75, Valparaiso 36

Milwaukee 88, UIC 65

Missouri Baptist 76, St. Louis Pharmacy 37

Northwood (Mich.) 71, Hillsdale 61

Notre Dame 92, Wake Forest 72

Omaha 64, IUPUI 44

S. Dakota St. 73, Fort Wayne 51

St. John’s 62, Butler 41

Ursuline 92, Davis & Elkins 72

W. Illinois 87, Denver 62

Wright St. 71, Youngstown St. 58

SOUTHWEST

Hardin-Simmons 70, U. of the Ozarks 66

Lamar 73, New Orleans 42

Mississippi St. 59, Arkansas 51

Northwestern St. 76, Incarnate Word 74

SE Louisiana 87, Houston Baptist 71

Southern Miss. 69, UTSA 68

St. Edward’s 82, St. Mary’s (Texas) 65

Stephen F. Austin 64, Texas A&M-CC 56

Texas A&M Commerce 78, Texas A&M-Kingsville 71

Texas Rio Grande Valley 71, Chicago St. 43

Texas-Dallas 79, McMurry 54

Texas-Tyler 79, Mary Hardin-Baylor 72

UTEP 69, Louisiana Tech 62

Wayland Baptist 89, Bacone 72

FAR WEST

BYU 70, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65

CS Northridge 58, Cal St.-Fullerton 41

Cal Poly 78, UC Santa Barbara 67

Gonzaga 61, San Francisco 46

Idaho 86, Montana 59

Long Beach St. 68, Hawaii 57

Loyola Marymount 72, Pepperdine 60

Montana St. 88, E. Washington 83

N. Colorado 83, S. Utah 53

New Mexico St. 78, UMKC 72

North Dakota 80, N. Arizona 78

Pacific 84, San Diego 64

Santa Clara 56, Portland 44

UC Davis 89, UC Irvine 48

