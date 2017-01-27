Thursday’s College Basketball Scores

Bloomfield 78, Caldwell 75
Drexel 81, Hofstra 80, OT
Elon 51, Northeastern 49
Fairleigh Dickinson 79, St. Francis Brooklyn 73
LIU Brooklyn 60, Sacred Heart 57
Manhattan 70, Niagara 69
Mount St. Mary’s 48, Robert Morris 47
St. Francis (Pa.) 72, Wagner 67
St. Peter’s 81, Marist 65
Swarthmore 84, Washington (Md.) 61
Towson 83, Coll. of Charleston 77, OT
Utica 73, Ithaca 53
Brescia 78, Ohio Christian 72
Campbell 78, Radford 61
E. Kentucky 57, Jacksonville St. 52
Furman 83, FIU 65
Georgetown (Ky.) 64, Pikeville 45
High Point 72, Charleston Southern 69, OT
Liberty 93, Longwood 62
Marshall 92, UTSA 71
Martin Methodist 62, Blue Mountain 59, OT
Middle Tennessee 72, Southern Miss. 56
New Orleans 75, McNeese St. 56
North Carolina 91, Virginia Tech 72
SE Missouri 75, Murray St. 74
Tennessee Tech 76, Morehead St. 73
UAB 79, Louisiana Tech 70
UNC Asheville 73, Presbyterian 47
UNC Wilmington 87, James Madison 76
UT Martin 85, Austin Peay 79
Union (Tenn.) 69, Lee 64
W. Kentucky 65, UTEP 62
William & Mary 82, Delaware 58
Winthrop 72, Gardner-Webb 70
CS Bakersfield 75, Chicago St. 59
Cincinnati 86, Xavier 78
Ferris St. 86, N. Michigan 80
Michigan 90, Indiana 60
Michigan Tech 72, Grand Valley St. 64
Milwaukee Engineering 74, Edgewood 58
Northwestern 73, Nebraska 61
Saginaw Valley St. 69, Lake Superior St. 65
UMKC 83, Grand Canyon 77
Wayne (Mich.) 89, Northwood (Mich.) 66
Wis.-Parkside 92, Ill.-Springfield 76
Charlotte 82, North Texas 81
Houston Baptist 83, Nicholls 80
Incarnate Word 82, Abilene Christian 79
Midwestern St. 78, Texas A&M Commerce 57
Old Dominion 80, Rice 72
St. Gregory’s 69, Wayland Baptist 62
Tarleton St. 80, Cameron 74
Arizona 79, Washington St. 62
Cal Poly 79, UC Irvine 66
Colorado 85, Oregon St. 78
E. Washington 72, Montana 60
Gonzaga 79, San Diego 43
Long Beach St. 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 65
Loyola Marymount 79, Pacific 73
Montana St. 94, Idaho 91, 2OT
N. Arizona 63, N. Colorado 50
New Mexico St. 61, Seattle 56
North Dakota 91, S. Utah 89
Oregon Tech 106, Multnomah Bible 85
Pepperdine 78, Portland 60
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66, San Francisco 46
Santa Clara 76, BYU 68
UC Riverside 70, Hawaii 64
Utah 73, Oregon 67
Utah Valley 92, Rio Grande 81
