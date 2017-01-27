1:38 am, January 27, 2017
Thursday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 1:20 am 01/27/2017 01:20am
EAST

Bloomfield 78, Caldwell 75

Drexel 81, Hofstra 80, OT

Elon 51, Northeastern 49

Fairleigh Dickinson 79, St. Francis Brooklyn 73

LIU Brooklyn 60, Sacred Heart 57

Manhattan 70, Niagara 69

Mount St. Mary’s 48, Robert Morris 47

St. Francis (Pa.) 72, Wagner 67

St. Peter’s 81, Marist 65

Swarthmore 84, Washington (Md.) 61

Towson 83, Coll. of Charleston 77, OT

Utica 73, Ithaca 53

SOUTH

Brescia 78, Ohio Christian 72

Campbell 78, Radford 61

E. Kentucky 57, Jacksonville St. 52

Furman 83, FIU 65

Georgetown (Ky.) 64, Pikeville 45

High Point 72, Charleston Southern 69, OT

Liberty 93, Longwood 62

Marshall 92, UTSA 71

Martin Methodist 62, Blue Mountain 59, OT

Middle Tennessee 72, Southern Miss. 56

New Orleans 75, McNeese St. 56

North Carolina 91, Virginia Tech 72

SE Missouri 75, Murray St. 74

Tennessee Tech 76, Morehead St. 73

UAB 79, Louisiana Tech 70

UNC Asheville 73, Presbyterian 47

UNC Wilmington 87, James Madison 76

UT Martin 85, Austin Peay 79

Union (Tenn.) 69, Lee 64

W. Kentucky 65, UTEP 62

William & Mary 82, Delaware 58

Winthrop 72, Gardner-Webb 70

MIDWEST

CS Bakersfield 75, Chicago St. 59

Cincinnati 86, Xavier 78

Ferris St. 86, N. Michigan 80

Michigan 90, Indiana 60

Michigan Tech 72, Grand Valley St. 64

Milwaukee Engineering 74, Edgewood 58

Northwestern 73, Nebraska 61

Saginaw Valley St. 69, Lake Superior St. 65

UMKC 83, Grand Canyon 77

Wayne (Mich.) 89, Northwood (Mich.) 66

Wis.-Parkside 92, Ill.-Springfield 76

SOUTHWEST

Charlotte 82, North Texas 81

Houston Baptist 83, Nicholls 80

Incarnate Word 82, Abilene Christian 79

Midwestern St. 78, Texas A&M Commerce 57

Old Dominion 80, Rice 72

St. Gregory’s 69, Wayland Baptist 62

Tarleton St. 80, Cameron 74

FAR WEST

Arizona 79, Washington St. 62

Cal Poly 79, UC Irvine 66

Colorado 85, Oregon St. 78

E. Washington 72, Montana 60

Gonzaga 79, San Diego 43

Long Beach St. 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 65

Loyola Marymount 79, Pacific 73

Montana St. 94, Idaho 91, 2OT

N. Arizona 63, N. Colorado 50

New Mexico St. 61, Seattle 56

North Dakota 91, S. Utah 89

Oregon Tech 106, Multnomah Bible 85

Pepperdine 78, Portland 60

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66, San Francisco 46

Santa Clara 76, BYU 68

UC Riverside 70, Hawaii 64

Utah 73, Oregon 67

Utah Valley 92, Rio Grande 81

