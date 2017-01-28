10:45 pm, January 28, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Thomas scores 28, leads A&M-CC to 72-60 win over ACU

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Rashawn Thomas had 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 72-60 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Thomas was 10 of 16 from the floor. Ehab Amin, who drilled 4 of 6 from long range, added 23 points with five assists for the Islanders (11-9, 4-5 Southland Conference) who are 6-0 against Abilene Christian.

A&M-CC pulled away in the first half to go into the break leading 37-25. ACU’s Payten Ricks hit a 3 to close to 61-51 at the 7:32 mark of the second half. Amin responded with a 3-pointer and Thomas followed with a layup and the Islanders cruised to the victory.

The Islanders shot 55 percent from the floor in the first half while limiting ACU to 7-of-20 shooting. A&M-CC hit 50 percent for the game.

Jaren Lewis and Drake Green had 11 points apiece for ACU (8-12, 2-7).

