Thomas leads UNC-Asheville to 73-47 win over Presbyterian

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:04 pm 01/26/2017 09:04pm
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ahmad Thomas had 15 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out five assists as UNC-Asheville blew past Presbyterian 73-47 on Thursday night.

This was the ninth win at home for the Bulldogs. It was also the 15th win this season for coach Nick McDevitt, making him just the third coach in Big South history to win at least 15 games in his first four seasons in the conference.

The Bulldogs took control early in the first period, raced to a 40-21 halftime advantage and pushed their lead to 58-32 midway in the second period.

UNC-Asheville (15-7, 7-2) has won seven of its last eight games. The only loss was to Winthrop, 76-73, last Thursday.

Drew Rackley added 11 points, hitting 3 of 5 from long range and MaCio Teague chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs.

Presbyterian (4-16 0-9) was led by Reggie Dillard and Darius Moore with 15 and 13 points respectively.

