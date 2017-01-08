This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

1. UConn (14-0) beat East Carolina 90-45.

2. Baylor (15-1) beat No. 17 West Virginia 91-56; beat Oklahoma State 86-50.

3. Maryland (15-1) beat Nebraska 93-49; beat Northwestern 96-65.

4. Mississippi State (17-0) beat Arkansas 59-51; beat Tennessee 74-64.

5. South Carolina (13-1) beat Auburn 73-47; beat Florida 81-62.

6. Florida State (15-2) lost to N.C. State 70-61; beat North Carolina 90-77; beat No. 15 Duke 69-45.

7. Notre Dame (15-2) beat Georgia Tech 55-38; beat Wake Forest 92-72; beat No. 14 Miami 67-55.

8. Louisville (15-3) lost to No. 13 Duke 58-55; beat Virginia 86-81, OT; beat Pittsburgh 73-52.

9. UCLA (11-4) lost to Washington State 82-73. lost to No. 12 Washington 82-70.

10. Stanford (13-3) beat Oregon 81-60. lost to No. 16 Oregon State 72-69, 2OT.

11. Ohio State (14-4) beat Northwestern 94-87; beat Michigan 96-87.

12. Washington (16-2) beat Southern Cal 81-70; beat No. 9 UCLA 82-70.

13. Duke (14-2) beat No. 8 Louisville 58-55; beat Georgia Tech 75-68; lost to No. 6 Florida State 69-45.

14. Miami (13-3) beat Pittsburgh 82-50; beat N.C. State 65-64; lost to No. 7 Notre Dame 67-55.

15. Texas (10-4) beat Kansas 66-54; beat TCU 83-54.

16. Oregon State (15-1) beat No. 20 California 66-56. beat No. 10 Stanford 72-69, 2OT.

17. West Virginia (14-2) lost to No. 2 Baylor 91-56; beat No. 20 Oklahoma 83-73.

18. Virginia Tech (15-0) beat North Carolina 76-68; beat Clemson 78-69.

19. Arizona State (12-3) beat Utah 66-44. beat Colorado 71-52.

20. Oklahoma (12-4) beat No. 25 Kansas State 85-80, OT; lost to No. 12 West Virginia 83-73.

20. California (13-3) lost to No. 16 Oregon State 66-56; lost to Oregon 69-66.

22. South Florida (13-1) beat Tulane 62-53; beat Tulsa 84-68.

23. DePaul (13-4) beat Providence 61-56; beat Creighton 79-65; beat Seton Hall 96-65.

24. Kentucky (10-6) beat Missouri 64-62; lost to Texas A&M 77-68.

25. Kansas State (12-4) lost to No. 20 Oklahoma 85-80, OT; beat Texas Tech 68-54.

