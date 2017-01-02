The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (33)
|13-0
|825
|1
|2. Baylor
|13-1
|781
|3
|3. Maryland
|13-1
|739
|4
|4. Mississippi St.
|15-0
|714
|5
|5. South Carolina
|11-1
|691
|6
|6. Florida St.
|13-1
|654
|7
|7. Notre Dame
|12-2
|651
|2
|8. Louisville
|13-2
|610
|8
|9. UCLA
|11-2
|551
|10
|10. Stanford
|12-2
|497
|13
|11. Ohio St.
|12-4
|440
|14
|12. Washington
|14-2
|418
|9
|13. Duke
|12-1
|415
|15
|14. Miami
|11-2
|405
|11
|15. Texas
|8-4
|324
|16
|16. Oregon St.
|13-1
|304
|22
|17. West Virginia
|13-1
|289
|12
|18. Virginia Tech
|13-0
|282
|19
|19. Arizona St.
|10-3
|256
|18
|20. Oklahoma
|11-3
|160
|24
|20. California
|13-1
|160
|21
|22. South Florida
|11-1
|146
|23
|23. DePaul
|10-4
|88
|—
|24. Kentucky
|9-5
|71
|17
|25. Kansas St.
|11-3
|54
|—
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 42, Colorado 38, Syracuse 37, NC State 26, Texas A&M 11, Utah 10, Mississippi 6, Green Bay 5, Michigan 5, Southern Cal 5, Boise St. 5, Northwestern 4, Marquette 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Georgia Tech 1.
