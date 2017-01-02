The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (33) 13-0 825 1 2. Baylor 13-1 781 3 3. Maryland 13-1 739 4 4. Mississippi St. 15-0 714 5 5. South Carolina 11-1 691 6 6. Florida St. 13-1 654 7 7. Notre Dame 12-2 651 2 8. Louisville 13-2 610 8 9. UCLA 11-2 551 10 10. Stanford 12-2 497 13 11. Ohio St. 12-4 440 14 12. Washington 14-2 418 9 13. Duke 12-1 415 15 14. Miami 11-2 405 11 15. Texas 8-4 324 16 16. Oregon St. 13-1 304 22 17. West Virginia 13-1 289 12 18. Virginia Tech 13-0 282 19 19. Arizona St. 10-3 256 18 20. Oklahoma 11-3 160 24 20. California 13-1 160 21 22. South Florida 11-1 146 23 23. DePaul 10-4 88 — 24. Kentucky 9-5 71 17 25. Kansas St. 11-3 54 —

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 42, Colorado 38, Syracuse 37, NC State 26, Texas A&M 11, Utah 10, Mississippi 6, Green Bay 5, Michigan 5, Southern Cal 5, Boise St. 5, Northwestern 4, Marquette 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Georgia Tech 1.

