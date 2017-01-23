4:35 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Texas State tops Louisiana…

Texas State tops Louisiana Monroe after 6 ties in 2nd half

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 11:20 pm 01/23/2017 11:20pm
Share

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Nijal Pearson scored 18 points, Kavin Gilder-Tilbury had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Texas State beat Louisiana Monroe 63-57 on Monday night.

Pearson added eight rebounds and Conley chipped in 14 points for Texas State (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Gilder-Tilbury, a senior, had his second double-double of his career — and the season.

It was tied six times in the second half — the last with 8:43 left. Gilder-Tilbury scored the next four points to spark a 9-0 run for a 53-44 lead and Bobby Conley hit a corner 3-pointer with 1:44 left for a 10-point advantage.

Sam McDaniel had 14 points and nine rebounds for Louisiana Monroe (6-14, 0-7), while Marcus Washington added 13 and eight. Jordon Harris and Nick Coppola each scored 10 points and combined for eight assists.

The Warhawks have lost seven straight and fell to 1-9 on the road this season.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Texas State tops Louisiana…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball