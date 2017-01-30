9:24 pm, January 30, 2017
Texas State dominates Appalachian State 68-55

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 8:58 pm 01/30/2017 08:58pm
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Nijal Pearson had 14 points and seven rebounds as Texas State dominated Appalachian State 68-55 on Monday night to grab its third straight win.

Pearson was 6 of 11 from the floor. Kavin Gilder-Tilbury had 13 points, six rebounds and blocked three shots. Ojai Black added 10 points while dishing out six assists for Texas State (13-8, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference), which has won four of its last five games.

The Bobcats previous nine games have been won or lost by nine points or less.

Texas State was up 16-7 midway through the first half and took a 37-29 lead into halftime. Appalachian State’s Emarious Logan nailed a 3-pointer to close to 37-33 at the 17:30 mark of the second half. Black answered with a layup and the Bobcats pulled away to the victory.

Logan and Griffin Kinney had 17 apiece for the Mountaineers (6-14, 1-8), who have dropped five straight.

