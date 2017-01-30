Texas Southern cruises to easy win over Alabama A&M

HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Lofton scored 21 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and Texas Southern won its second straight to maintain its first-place position in the SWAC Conference 92-47 against Alabama A&M on Monday night.

The win moves Texas Southern to 8-1 in conference play, maintaining a two-game lead on second place Alcorn State.

Demontrae Jefferson added 20 points and Stephan Bennett finished with 11 for the Tigers (12-10, 8-1 SWAC).

Texas Southern shot 51.6 percent from the field and the 47 points allowed is its second best defensive effort, in terms of scoring, of the season.

Quinterian McConico finished with 14 points for Alabama A&M (1-19, 1-8), which finished with just 19 total field goals and missed all 10 of its 3-point attempts.

Texas Southern opened on a 27-11 scoring stretch and led 46-22 at the half. A Kevin Scott 3-point play extended the Tigers lead past 30, 62-31, with 14:18 left.

