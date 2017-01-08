4:55 pm, January 8, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities. See the full list here.
LIVE EVENT WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley live tweets the Golden Globes starting from 8 p.m. Follow him now.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Texas A&M women knock…

Texas A&M women knock off No. 24 Kentucky 77-68

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 4:21 pm 01/08/2017 04:21pm
Share

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Curtyce Knox scored a career-high 26 points and had nine assists, and Khaalia Hillsman added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Texas A&M pulled away midway through the fourth quarter to beat No. 24 Kentucky 77-68 on Sunday.

The game was tied at 62 with 5:23 to play. Jasmine Lumpkin scored four points and Danni Williams added a 3 to cap a 7-0 spurt by the Aggies for a 69-62 lead. Kentucky pulled to 71-68 with 1:13 left but didn’t get closer.

Knox had 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a key jumper that stretched the Aggies’ lead to 73-68 with 47 seconds left. Hillsman had two defensive rebounds and a layup during the stretch.

Knox was 8 of 13 from the field and made three 3s. Williams added 19 points for Texas A&M (12-4, 2-1 SEC), which outrebounded the Wildcats 38-26. Anriel Howard grabbed 11 rebounds and chipped in nine points.

Evelyn Akhator and Makayla Epps scored 20 points apiece to lead Kentucky (10-6, 1-2).

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Texas A&M women knock…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball