Texas A&M cruises to 92-62 win over LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Admon Gilder and Tonny Trocha-Morelos each scored 14 points and Texas A&M won its first Southeastern Conference contest as the Aggies defeated LSU 92-62 on Wednesday night.

A&M (9-6, 1-3) jumped on LSU (9-6, 1-3) from the start, leading 13-3 after a little more than five minutes. Robert Williams and Chris Collins each added 12 points for A&M, and LSU’s Antonio Blakeney scored a game-high 17 points, the only Tiger to reach double digits.

A&M held a lopsided 11-0 edge in blocks, with Williams leading the way with four and Trocha-Morelos and D.J. Hogg chipping in three each. The Aggies also held a 46-36 advantage on points in the paint.

The Aggies knew it would be their night when Trocha-Morelos smoothly tossed a behind-the-back pass to Tavario Miller for a wide-open dunk, giving the Aggies a 21-5 lead with 11:31 left in the first half.

A&M has won its last two games against the Tigers by a combined 63 points, following a 71-38 Aggies victory in the SEC tournament last March in Nashville, Tenn.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers own the same conference mark as the Aggies (1-3) but appear to be careening in the opposite direction following a second consecutive lopsided loss in league play. Mississippi State won by 17 last Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. … LSU coach Johnny Jones entered the season on the hot seat, and that seat has only grown hotter with the turn of the new year.

Texas A&M: The Aggies are trying to make the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season and took a small step toward that goal against the Tigers. As A&M guard D.J. Hogg reminded, there are still 14 league games to go even following the Aggies’ poor start in conference.

UP NEXT

LSU: The Tigers will try to win their first home game in league competition on Saturday against Alabama.

Texas A&M: The Aggies will try to win their first road game in league competition on Saturday at Mississippi State.

