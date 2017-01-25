4:15 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69,…

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69, Lamar 66 in OT

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:46 pm 01/25/2017 11:46pm
Share

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Rashawn Thomas had 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks Wednesday night and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Lamar 69-66 in overtime.

The Islanders (10-9, 3-5 Southland Conference) took the lead for good on Jake Kocher’s 3-pointer with 2:32 left to make it 65-64.

Kocher, who finished with a career-high-tying 19 points, added a layup to make it 67-64 with 1:49 left. The Cardinals (12-9, 4-4) closed the deficit back to one but missed three 3-point attempts in the final 37 seconds.

Texas A&M-CC took its first lead in over 13 minutes when Thomas made it 60-59 with 59 seconds left in the second half. Colton Weisbrod made the first of two free throws with 32 seconds left to send it to overtime.

Joseph Kilgore added 14 points and Ehab Amin had 12 for the Islanders.

Weisbrod led the Cardinals with 14 points. Zjori Bosha and Marcus Owens scored 12 each.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball