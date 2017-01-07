10:52 pm, January 7, 2017
Texas A&M-CC gets 1st league win, dominates Northwestern St.

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 10:31 pm 01/07/2017 10:31pm
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Rashawn Thomas and Ehab Amin combined for 57 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi stopped a four-game losing skid by drubbing Northwestern State 99-82 on Saturday night.

Thomas, who pulled down 11 rebounds, hit 10 of 17 shots and made 9 of 10 free throws for 29 points. Amin tied his career-best with four from distance, hitting 10 of 20 from the floor to total 28 points. Amin also had five steals while dishing out six assists.

Jake Kocher added 14 points and Kareem South chipped in a career-high 13 for the Islanders (8-6, 1-2), who picked up their first Southland Conference win. Texas A&M-CC fell to New Orleans 73-72 in overtime and Nicholls 68-64 to open conference action.

The Islanders jumped out to a 30-16 lead midway in the second half and led 52-34 at halftime. Northwestern State never recovered.

Sabri Thompson led Northwestern State (6-8, 0-3) with 23 points.

