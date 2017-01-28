4:43 pm, January 28, 2017
Tennessee beats Kansas State 70-58 for third straight win

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:15 pm 01/28/2017 04:15pm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Williams scored 17 points Saturday as Tennessee defeated Kansas State 70-58 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the Volunteers’ third consecutive victory.

Tennessee’s young roster built on the momentum it had established Tuesday in an 82-80 upset of No. 4 Kentucky. The Vols (12-9) start three freshmen, one sophomore and one senior.

Jordan Bowden had 13 points and Robert Hubbs III added 10 as Tennessee never trailed and led by as many as 19.

Barry Brown scored 15 of his 17 points for Kansas State, which lost its second straight. Wesley Iwundu had 14 and Kamau Stokes added 11 for the Wildcats (15-6).

This marked the second time in the last three seasons that Tennessee and Kansas State have met in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tennessee beat Kansas State 65-64 in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2014.

Tennessee beats Kansas State…
