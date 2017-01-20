Stull’s buzzer-beater lifts Milwaukee over Cleveland State

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brock Stull, taking just his third shot of the night, hit a jumper at the buzzer to give Milwaukee a 63-62 win over Cleveland State on Friday night.

The Panthers, after trailing by 12 early in the second half, took the lead 56-54 on a Jeremy Johnson’s 3-pointer with four minutes left, finishing a 7-0 run. The Vikings went back on top 62-61 lead with 11.9 seconds remaining on a driving layup by Kasheem Thomas, completing a 6-0 spurt. The Panthers didn’t call timeout and Stull hit the game-winner from about 15 feet.

Jeremy Johnson made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Bryce Nze added 13 for the Panthers (6-14, 2-5).

Bobby Word scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, and Rob Edwards scored 17 points and had a career-high seven steals for Cleveland State (6-14, 2-6 Horizon), who had a season-high 13 steals.

