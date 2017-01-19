9:46 pm, January 19, 2017
Stetson holds of for 82-76 win over NJIT

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:20 pm 01/19/2017 09:20pm
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Derick Newton had 21 points, Divine Myles added 16 and Stetson held off NJIT for an 82-76 win on Thursday night.

Angel Rivera added 14 points and had a pair of crucial baskets down the stretch to help the Hatters (8-12, 1-3 Atlantic Sun) pull away after the Highlanders (9-11, 1-3) tied it at 72. Rivera’s reverse layup with 1:44 left made it 76-72 and his runner from the middle of the key pushed the lead to 78-73 with 58 seconds left.

NJIT erased a 13-point halftime deficit by starting the second half outscoring Stetson 22-8 and taking the lead at 57-56 with 11:42 left.

B.J. Glasford’s 3-pointer put the Hatters back in front and they never trailed again. Brian Pegg scored 10 for Stetson.

Abdul Lewis had 20 points, Damon Lynn scored 17 and Rob Ukawuba scored 12 for the Highlanders. Tim Coleman and Anthony Tarke added 11 each.

