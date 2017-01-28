3:26 am, January 29, 2017
Stetson erases 9-point halftime deficit for 88-74 win

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:46 pm 01/28/2017 06:46pm
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Derick Newton scored 26 points, Luke Doyle added 18 and Stetson rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat North Florida 88-74 on Saturday.

The Hatters made 19 of their first 24 shots (79 percent) of the second half to take control.

Stetson took its first lead since 11-10 during a 13-2 second-half run for a 60-56 advantage with 12:22 left. Divine Myles kept the momentum doing after he intercepted a pass near the 3-point line and raced to the other end for a dunk and a foul. He made the free throw to extend Stetson’s lead to 68-63 with 8:38 to go.

Angel Rivera was the only Stetson (9-14, 2-5 Atlantic Sun) starter not in double figures. He had nine points and a game-high eight assists. Myles had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Brian Pegg scored 10.

Newton was 10 of 14 from the floor, Doyle only missed five of his 13 attempts and Stetson shot 50 percent overall.

Chris Davenport scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for North Florida (9-15, 4-3). Dallas Moore added 13 points, and Romelo Banks and Wajid Aminu each scored 10.

