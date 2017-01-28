3:24 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Stephen F Austin turns back New Orleans 71-61

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 9:37 pm 01/28/2017 09:37pm
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Ivan Canete scored 14 points and Isaiah Traylor 13 and Stephen F. Austin defeated New Orleans 71-61 on Saturday night.

Traylor had 12 in the first half when the Lumberjacks (11-10, 6-3 Southland) made 6 of 9 3-pointers and shot 61.5 percent overall (16 of 26) to open a 42-31 lead.

The Privateers (12-8, 7-2) got within six early in the second half but Canete hit a 3 and the lead quickly grew back to 16. The final score was as close as New Orleans would get.

Erik Thomas led New Orleans with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Christavious Gill added 12 and Travin Thibodeaux 11 with 8 rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Dallas Cameron, who had eight points and four assists, picked up his 100th win in a SFA uniform, joining four players who graduated last year in that exclusive club.

