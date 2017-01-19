Stephen F. Austin beats Texas A&M-CC 61-58

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Ivan Canete scored 16 points and had six steals and Ty Charles had 13 points to lead Stephen F. Austin past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 61-58 Thursday night for its first road win of the season.

Kareem South hit a 3, giving the Islanders a 51-50 lead with 4:20 left. Charles’ countered with a 3-pointer 20 seconds later and Stephen F. Austin (9-9, 4-2 Southland Conference) never trailed again.

Canete added a pair of free throws before South buried another 3 pulling the Islanders to within 55-54. Ehab Amin later made two free throws marking the last time the Islanders would get within a point.

South had a career high 18 points, Amin scored 15, and Joseph Kilgore had 13 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-8, 2-4) was without leading scorer Rashawn Thomas for the first time this season due to an indefinite suspension.

