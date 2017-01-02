Specks, Dennis lead Jackson St. 63-51 in SWAC opener

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Yettra Specks scored 24 points and Edric Dennis had 22 — each with three 3-pointers — and Jackson State defeated Alabama A&M 63-51 in a Southwest Conference opener Monday night.

The Tigers (5-9) led 27-21 after a cold-shooting first half — making eight field goals and Alabama A&M five. The Tigers found the range after the break, improving field goal percentage from 31 percent to 48 percent.

Specks, who scored 17 after halftime, and Dennis were the only two Jackson State players to score more than six points, the rest of the team combining for 17. The sophomore Dennis has scored in double figures in 11 of 14 games.

Matthew Cotton was the lone Alabama A&M player to reach double figures with 10 points as the Bulldogs — winless in 12 games — made 14 of 45 field goals for 31 percent. Ariston Johnson and De’Ederick Petty added nine points each.

