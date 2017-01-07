9:22 pm, January 7, 2017
21° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Southern U. cruises to…

Southern U. cruises to 87-79 win over Grambling State

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 9:09 pm 01/07/2017 09:09pm
Share

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Shawn Prudhomme scored 32 points, leading four players in double figures, as Southern University cruised to an 87-79 win over Grambling State on Saturday night.

Prudhomme was 11 of 13 from the field including five 3-pointers for the Jaguars (6-10, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trelun Banks added 16 points and four assists and Emanuel Shepherd and Jared Sam had 12 points apiece. Sam led with 12 rebounds.

Prudhomme scored back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game and Southern led all the way, going up 21-7 on a three-point play by Sam early on its way to a 44-35 advantage at the break.

The Jaguars led throughout the second half. A Banks layup midway gave them their biggest lead, 65-50, with 11:02 to play and they cruised to the win.

Remond Brown scored 24 points for the Tigers (6-10, 1-2).

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Southern U. cruises to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball