Southeast Missouri St. beats Murray St. for 3rd straight win

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Denzel Mahoney scored 23 points, Trey Kellum hit the game winning free throws with five seconds left, and Southeast Missouri State rebounded from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Murray State 75-74 on Thursday night.

The win is the Redhawks (10-13, 5-3) season-best third straight and brings them into a first place tie with the Racers in the Ohio Valley West Division.

Murray State (11-11, 5-3) held a 41-32 lead at halftime. Southeast Missouri State quickly eliminated it, however, opening the second period a 12-2 run to take a 44-43 lead.

An Antonius Cleveland jumper gave the Redhawks a 71-63 lead. This time it was Murray State’s turn to respond, as an 11-2 Racers spurt gave them a 74-73 lead with 1:15 to go.

That held until Kellum grabbed an offensive rebound with 11 seconds left, was fouled, and hit both foul shots to win it.

Jonathan Stark led Murray State with 24 points.

