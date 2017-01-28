3:22 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » South Alabama beats Georgia…

South Alabama beats Georgia Southern with late run

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 11:35 pm 01/28/2017 11:35pm
Share

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Nick Stover had 16 points and sparked a late run to help South Alabama pull away from Georgia Southern for a 78-66 win on Saturday night.

Stover’s layup with 5:42 left gave the Jaguars (14-7, 7-1 Sun Belt) the lead for good at 64-62 and started an 18-4 run to close the game. The Eagles (10-11, 3-5) missed their final 13 shots from the field over that stretch.

Ken Williams added 15 points and eight assists, and Nick Davis and Josh Ajayi scored 13 each for South Alabama, which maintained its one-game lead for first place in the conference standings.

Tookie Brown had 23 points to lead Georgia Southern (10-11, 3-5). Mike Hughes scored 11 and Montae Glenn added 10.

The Eagles took control from the midpoint of the first half until the midpoint of the second, including a 10-0 run that built their largest lead at 52-40.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » South Alabama beats Georgia…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball