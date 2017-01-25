SMU downs UCF 65-60 behind Milton’s 19 points

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton scored 19 points, Semi Ojeleye added 14, and SMU beat UCF 65-60 on Wednesday night to win its fourth straight.

Ben Moore scored 14 and Sterling Brown made three 3-pointers for his 100th career trey for the Mustangs (18-4, 8-1 American).

Trailing 35-26 at halftime, UCF closed to 60-56 with 49 seconds left to play after B.J. Taylor’s back-to-back jumpers. SMU led 62-56 after Milton’s two free throws but Tacko Fall dunked to make it 62-58.

Ben Emelogu II’s two free throws put SMU up 64-58 with 28 seconds left, then Taylor made a layup and the Knights trailed by four. Milton iced it with two free throws and Taylor missed a 3 before time expired.

Taylor scored 22 and Matt Williams added 14 for UCF (14-6, 5-3), including his 221st trey to rank second in the school record book. Fall grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 10, including a first-half dunk that was so hard his goggles fell off, and had five blocks.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments