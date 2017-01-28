Smith scores 25 as Red Raiders beat LSU in Big 12/SEC match

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Zach Smith led Texas Tech in points with 25 as the Red Raiders downed the LSU Tigers 77-64 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Aaron Ross and Niem Stevenson each chipped in 15 points for the Red Raiders (15-6). Anthony Livingston totaled 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Smith led Texas Tech in rebounds with eight and Justin Gray followed with seven.

Antonio Blakeney led LSU (9-11) with 23 points. Duop Reath scored 12 with 11 rebounds for the double-double, his fourth this season. Wayde Sims contributed 10 points off the bench.

The Red Raiders let it fly from beyond the arc converting on 12 of 23 attempts.

LSU struggled from the 3-point line shooting 9 of 21 by the final buzzer.

The Tigers outmatched Texas Tech in points in the paint for a majority of the game until the Red Raiders took over, 22-20.

Texas Tech committed 10 turnovers to LSU’s 12.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers will have a challenge ahead of them. Against Texas Tech, LSU exposed its weak perimeter defense. The Tigers made shots late, but still need to find an early spark to win games.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders aided the Big 12 in showing off its power against another Power 5 conference. Texas Tech has a string of games coming up that could go the Red Raiders’ way. Their biggest matchup will come against TCU on the road and Kansas at home in the beginning of February.

UP NEXT

LSU: The Tigers will return home to face a tough No. 23 South Carolina team.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders will travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns in a midweek game on Feb. 1. Texas is currently 8-12 on the year and 2-6 in Big 12 play.

