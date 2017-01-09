Shabazz, Johnson help App State beat Arkansas State 70-57

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Ronshad Shabazz hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, Isaac Johnson scored 10, including a late 3-point play, and Appalachian State pulled away for a 70-57 win over Arkansas State on Monday night.

Emarius Logan added 12 points for Appalachian State (6-9, 1-3 Sun Belt), which snapped a three-game skid.

Craig Hinton and Shabazz each hit a 3-pointer during an 8-2 run that gave the Mountaineers the lead, 46-41, for good. Arkansas State (11-6, 2-2) pulled within five on a layup by C.J. Foster with 3:40 left but Griffin Kinney made a layup and Johnson’s 3-point play made it 61-51 with two minutes to go. Appalachian State made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 1:36 to seal it.

Jahmiah Simmons had a career-high 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting for Arkansas State. The Red Wolves made just 19 of 56 (35 percent) from the field and 14 of 25 (56 percent) free throws.

