10:43 pm, January 28, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » SE Missouri St rolls…

SE Missouri St rolls to 82-71 win over Austin Peay

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:10 pm 01/28/2017 10:10pm
Share

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Denzel Mahoney scored 22 points with 7-for-11 shooting to lead Southeast Missouri State to an 82-71 win over Austin Peay on Saturday night.

Antonius Cleveland added 17 points, Trey Kellum had 13 and Jamaal Calvin 10 as Southeast Missouri picked up its fourth-straight win to remain atop the Ohio Valley Conference standings in the West Division. The Redhawks (11-13, 6-3) sank 27 of their 50 shots from the field (54 percent) and edged Austin Peay on the boards, 33-30.

Calvin’s 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the first half put Southeast Missouri on top for good, 36-33, and the Redhawks continued to pull away from there, taking a 44-39 advantage into the break and outscoring Austin Peay 38-32 over the final 20 minutes.

Austin Peay (7-16, 3-6) got 15 points apiece from Kenny Jones, John Murry and Jared Savage. Chris Porter-Bunton added 11 points for the Governors and Josh Robinson had 10.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » SE Missouri St rolls…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball