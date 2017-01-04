10:46 pm, January 4, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Schulte's career high lifts…

Schulte’s career high lifts No. 23 DePaul women by Creighton

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 10:37 pm 01/04/2017 10:37pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Brooke Schulte scored a career-high 30 points, Jacqui Grant had a double-double and No. 23 DePaul defeated Creighton 79-65 on Wednesday night in an early Big East showdown.

Grant had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Demons (12-4, 4-0 Big East) and Chante Stonewall and Tanita Allen combined for 21 off the bench.

Freshman Jaylyn Agnew led the Bluejays (9-5, 3-1), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, with a career-high 21 points off the bench. Marissa Janning scored 15 and Audrey Faber 11.

DePaul forced eight turnovers in the first quarter and took a 19-13 lead. The Blue Demons pushed that to 41-31 at the half. Schulte had two free throws and a 3-pointer to start a 9-2 run that pushed the lead to 53-39 midway through the third quarter.

The Bluejays got it back inside single digits on consecutive possessions in the middle of the fourth quarter on baskets by Agnew but each time Schulte, who had 18 in the second half, answered.

DePaul had 17 points off of 19 Creighton turnovers.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Schulte's career high lifts…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball