Savannah State tops South Carolina State 86-82

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 12:20 am 01/17/2017 12:20am
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Troyce Manassa sank six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Savannah State to an 86-82 win over South Carolina State on Monday night.

Austin Dasent added 13 points for Savannah State (6-12, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Robert Kelly had 11 and Joshua Floyd had 10.

In a tight game where the margin stayed in single digits the whole way, Savannah State got a 3-pointer from Isaiah Felder midway through the first half to go up 19-16 and never trailed again.

SC State (4-12, 1-2) tied the game at 58-all with an 8-0 spurt capped by Raynor Janai Powell’s bucket with 13:37 left. Kelly scored at the other end to spark a 6-0 burst and put Savannah State back on top for good.

Eric Eaves scored 23 points to lead South Carolina State. Tashombe Riley added 13 points, Powell finished with 12 and Edward Stephens and Greg Mortimer had 10 apiece.

