NCAA Basketball

Saturday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 4:44 pm 01/07/2017 04:44pm
EAST

Butler 85, Georgetown 76

Creighton 78, Providence 64

Farmingdale 57, Old Westbury 56

Penn St. 72, Michigan St. 63

Quinnipiac 81, Manhattan 72

Seton Hall 87, DePaul 56

Syracuse 87, Pittsburgh 56

Temple 81, East Carolina 62

West Virginia 82, TCU 70

SOUTH

Duke 93, Boston College 82

E. Illinois 74, E. Kentucky 60

Florida St. 93, Virginia Tech 78

Furman 73, FIU 64

Georgia 71, Missouri 66

Georgia St. 78, South Alabama 77

Hampton at SC State, ppd.

Lees-McRae at Belmont Abbey, ppd.

Liberty 61, Campbell 54

Louisville 65, Georgia Tech 50

Maryville (Tenn.) at Berea, ppd.

N. Kentucky 83, Cleveland St. 75

Norfolk St. at Savannah St., ppd.

North Carolina at NC State, ppd.

SC-Upstate 75, NJIT 65

South Carolina 79, Texas A&M 68

The Citadel 79, VMI 74

UNC Asheville 88, High Point 58

VCU 81, UMass 64

William & Mary at Drexel, ppd.

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 76, Ball St. 71

Illinois St. 77, Indiana St. 58

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 85, Air Force 58

