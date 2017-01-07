Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST
Butler 85, Georgetown 76
Creighton 78, Providence 64
Farmingdale 57, Old Westbury 56
Penn St. 72, Michigan St. 63
Quinnipiac 81, Manhattan 72
Seton Hall 87, DePaul 56
Syracuse 87, Pittsburgh 56
Temple 81, East Carolina 62
West Virginia 82, TCU 70
SOUTH
Duke 93, Boston College 82
E. Illinois 74, E. Kentucky 60
Florida St. 93, Virginia Tech 78
Furman 73, FIU 64
Georgia 71, Missouri 66
Georgia St. 78, South Alabama 77
Hampton at SC State, ppd.
Lees-McRae at Belmont Abbey, ppd.
Liberty 61, Campbell 54
Louisville 65, Georgia Tech 50
Maryville (Tenn.) at Berea, ppd.
N. Kentucky 83, Cleveland St. 75
Norfolk St. at Savannah St., ppd.
North Carolina at NC State, ppd.
SC-Upstate 75, NJIT 65
South Carolina 79, Texas A&M 68
The Citadel 79, VMI 74
UNC Asheville 88, High Point 58
VCU 81, UMass 64
William & Mary at Drexel, ppd.
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 76, Ball St. 71
Illinois St. 77, Indiana St. 58
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 85, Air Force 58
