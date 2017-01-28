3:24 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Sanders has 28, leads…

Sanders has 28, leads Idaho past Montana 85-77 in OT.

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 11:47 pm 01/28/2017 11:47pm
Share

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Victor Sanders scored 28 points and Idaho made all six of its free throws in the last 36 seconds to defeat Montana 85-77 in overtime on Saturday night.

Sanders hit a jumper and followed with a steal and two free throws with 36 seconds left to put the Vandals, who lost in double overtime at Montana State on Thursday, up 81-76. The Grizzlies made one free throw but then Chad Sherwood clinched it with four free throws.

Arkadiy Mkrtychyan had 17 points and Nate Sherwood 15 for the Vandals (10-10, 5-4 Big Sky).

Mike Oguine scored a season-high 25 for the Grizzlies (10-13, 5-5), who have lost four straight for the first time in more than 12 years with the first home weekend sweep since 2007-08.

Oguine had a steal at the top of the key and turned that into a layup and four at the other end with 16.2 seconds left, sending the game to overtime tied at 68 after Sanders missed a late jumper.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Sanders has 28, leads…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball