San Jose State secures win on technical free throws

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 7:49 pm 01/07/2017 07:49pm
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State rallied in the final seconds on Saturday, securing a 69-62 win on free throws after Fresno State coach Rodney Terry was called for two technical fouls.

Terry was ejected for the first time in his career after his second violation.

San Jose State was trailing 62-61 when Brandon Clark split a pair of free throws and Jalen James nailed a jump shot with 21 seconds left for a 64-62 Spartans lead.

Gary Williams Jr. made two free throws following Terry’s first technical. Terry was whistled for his second violation two seconds later. Williams split a pair of free throws for a 67-62 lead with 12 seconds left.

San Jose was trailing by 15 late in the first half.

Williams had a career-best 18 points and Clarke hit 6 of 11 from the floor for 15 (8-6, 1-2 Mountain West).

Karachi Edo led Fresno State (10-6, 2-2) with 20 points.

