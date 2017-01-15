San Francisco cruises to 72-51 win over Pacific

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Charles Minlend scored 16 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to help San Francisco snap a four-game skid with a 72-51 win over Pacific on Saturday night.

Jordan Ratinho added 12 points, all from long range, for San Francisco (12-7, 2-4 West Coast Conference), which shot 52 percent from the field, including 14 for 34 from behind the arc, and never trailed.

The Dons took control with a 14-2 opening run capped by Chase Foster’s 3-pointer, carried a 43-18 advantage into the break and held Pacific to just 17 field goals overall.

The Tigers (8-11, 2-4) controlled the boards 36-28 and outscored SFU over the final 20 minutes 33-29 but never got closer than 15 points in the second half.

T.J. Wallace and Ray Bowles led Pacific with nine points each.

