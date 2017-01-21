San Francisco cruises to 60-43 win over San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chase Foster and Ronnie Boyce scored nine points apiece as San Francisco posted its third-straight victory, cruising to a 60-43 win over San Diego Saturday night.

Foster was 4 of 8 from the floor and Boyce was 4 of 7 for the Dons (14-7, 4-4 West Coast Conference) who averaged 49 percent shooting from the floor compared to 31.4 percent (including just 1 of 17 from distance) for the Toreros (10-10, 3-5). San Francisco also had a 40-28 rebounding edge.

A Remu Raitanen layup capped a 19-6 start for the Dons and they led from there to a 30-21 advantage at the break.

Jordan Ratinho sank a 3-pointer to extend San Francisco’s nine-point intermission lead to 45-30 with 11:13 to play and Boyce hit a 3 to make it 52-32 with 6:23 left to put it away.

Brett Bailey scored 18 points with eight rebounds for the Toreros.

