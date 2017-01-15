12:40 am, January 15, 2017
San Diego uses late 13-0 run to beat BYU 88-75

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 12:35 am 01/15/2017 12:35am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Olin Carter III made five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points to lead San Diego to an 88-75 victory over BYU on Saturday night.

San Diego led 73-71 with 2:55 left and pulled away with a 13-0 run. Tyler William made a jump shot, and the Toreros made 11 of 13 free throws for an 86-71 lead with 40 seconds left. BYU missed six field goals and two free throws during the stretch.

Carter was 8 of 15 from the floor and made 7 of 7 free throws. Cameron Neubauer scored 22 points, made four 3s, and had nine rebounds and five assists for San Diego (9-9, 6-5). Brett Bailey added 16 points and Juwan Gray chipped in 10.

TJ Haws scored 27 points on 8-of-18 shooting, and made six of the Cougars’ nine 3-pointers. Eric Mika had 11 points and 15 rebounds for BYU (13-6, 4-2).

