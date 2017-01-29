3:22 am, January 29, 2017
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

San Diego pulls away from Portland for 68-52 win

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:29 am 01/29/2017 12:29am
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Olin Carter III sank five 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead San Diego in a 68-52 win over Portland on Saturday night.

Brett Bailey and Cameron Neubauer added 16 points apiece for San Diego, which bounced back from Thursday’s loss to No. 3 Gonzaga by shooting 50 percent from the field and dominating on the boards, 37-13. Bailey also hauled in 12 rebounds to get his second double-double of the season.

The Toreros (11-11, 4-6 West Coast Conference) overtook Portland for good during a 12-2 spurt sparked by a 3-pointer from Mark Carbone and capped with Carter’s third 3 of the game to make it 27-22 with 5:01 left in the opening half. They took a 38-30 advantage into the break and continued to pull away in the second half.

Jazz Johnson got 19 points and Rashad Jackson had 12 for Portland (9-13, 2-8), which has lost eight straight.

