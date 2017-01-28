3:24 am, January 29, 2017
Sam Houston State holds off Southeastern Louisiana, 71-69

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 9:51 pm 01/28/2017 09:51pm
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — John Dewey III hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left to allow Sam Houston St to escape with a 71-69 victory over Southeastern Louisiana and grab a share of first place in the Southland Conference Saturday night.

The Bearkats, who have now won seven straight, are tied with New Orleans atop the conference standings, one game ahead of Stephen F. Austin and two games up on Lamar, Southeastern Louisiana and Incarnate Word.

Aurimas Majauskas scored 16 points and Dewey added another 15 to lead Sam Houston State (16-6, 7-2). The Bearkats shot 26 of 55 from the field (47.3 percent), including 7 of 21 from 3-point range.

Davon Hayes scored 23 points to lead the Lions (12-10, 5-4). Eddy Polanco and Moses Greenwood added 18 and 17 points, respectively. Southeastern Louisiana shot 48 percent (24 or 50), but hit 10 of 19 from long range (52.6 percent).

