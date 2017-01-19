Saint Peter’s tops shorthanded Siena 77-65

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Samuel Idowu and Quadir Welton each scored 14 points and Saint Peter’s beat shorthanded Siena 77-65 on Thursday night for its fourth straight win.

Siena was without its leading scorer, Marquis Wright, who was suspended one game by the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference after Tuesday night’s scuffle. The incident happened with just over two minutes remaining in the game. Rider’s Norville Carey was called for a foul on an alley-oop pass and Wright shoved Stevie Jordan to the court near the Siena bench. Rider’s Anthony Durham appeared to throw a punch at Wright.

Saint Peter’s jumped out to a 41-30 lead over Siena at the break and led by as many as 19 in the second half.

Nick Griffin and Antwon Portley added 12 points apiece for Saint Peter’s (10-8, 6-2 MAAC). It was a career-high for Idowu after hitting 4 of 7 from distance.

Lavon Long scored 17 points and Khalil Richard had a season-high 16 for Siena (8-12, 5-4), which had its season-best four-game winning streak snapped. It was the program’s longest streak since Mar. 8, 2010.

Siena started its 10th different rotation this season.

