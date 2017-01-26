Saint Peter’s pulls early in 2nd half, beats Marist 81-65

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Antwon Portley scored 19 points and Saint Peter’s pulled away early in the second half and cruised to an 81-65 victory over Marist on Thursday night.

Portley made 6 of 8 from the field and had five assists. Trevis Wyche and Nick Griffin added 14 points apiece for the Peacocks (12-9, 8-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who shot 29 of 47 (61.7 percent) from the field, including 13 of 20 from long range.

Khallid Hart had 13 points to lead Marist (6-15, 3-7). Brian Parker and David Knudsen each chipped in 12 points.

The Peacocks took the lead for good with four minutes left in the first half and led 39-36 at halftime. Marist pulled to 42-41 before Saint Peter’s used a 23-10 run for a 65-51 lead midway through the second half, and Peacocks had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments