Saint Louis attempts record 55 FTs in 74-70 win over UMass

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:03 pm 01/25/2017 11:03pm
St. Louis guard Aaron Hines, left, drives to the basket while being defended by UMass forward/center Brison Gresham in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. (Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Aaron Hines scored a season-high 21 points and Saint Louis, despite going the final 7½ minutes without a field goal, held off Massachusetts 74-70 on Wednesday night.

The Billikens (6-14, 2-6 Atlantic 10) made 14 of 21 free throws after their final field goal and finished 39 of 55 at the line. It was the most free throws attempted in program history.

The Billikens’ final basket came on a layup by Hines’ for a seven-point lead. The Minutemen got within three twice in the final 15 seconds, first on a 3-pointer by C.J. Anderson. But Hines followed with two free throws, and after a basket by DeJon Jarreau, Elliott Welmer made 1 of 2 free throws for the final four-point margin.

Jarreau led UMass (12-9, 2-6) with 17 points. UMass was 21 of 31 on free throws with the teams combining for 64 fouls.

Saint Louis coach Travis Ford faced UMass for the first time since he was coach of the Minutemen for three seasons (2005-08) before going to Oklahoma State. He parted ways with OSU after eight seasons before becoming coach of the Billikens this season.

