Saint Bonaventure’s caps 18-point comeback with 67-63 win

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:37 pm 01/24/2017 09:37pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman Josh Ayeni hit a clutch basket with 91 seconds remaining and Jaylen Adams went 4-for-4 at the line down the stretch as Saint Bonaventure’s pulled together an 18-point comeback win, 67-63, over Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday night.

Adams led Saint Bonaventure’s (13-6, 5-2 Atlantic 10) with 19 points, including 7 of 7 at the line, and Ayeni added 12 points off the bench. Matt Mobley scored 13 and Denzel Gregg 12 points with 12 rebounds, his sixth double-double this season.

The Bonnies trailed by 13 after Saint Joseph’s Nick Robinson scored with 6:33 to go, but the Hawks (9-10, 2-5) didn’t score a field goal the rest of the game as Saint Bonaventure closed on a 21-4 pace.

Ayeni shook his man and launched a pull-up jumper from the top of the key, giving the Bonnies their first lead of the game, 63-62 with 1:31 remaining. Saint Joseph’s missed its last eight baskets.

Lamarr Kimble led the Hawks with 14 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
