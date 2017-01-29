1:43 am, January 29, 2017
Sacramento St. rallies in 2nd half, beats Portland St. in OT

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 1:01 am 01/29/2017 01:01am
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Eric Stuteville had 17 points on Saturday night and Sacramento State scored the last nine points of regulation and then survived in overtime to beat Portland State 80-77.

Stuteville’s layup with 1:02 left gave the Hornets (7-12, 4-4 Big Sky) the lead for good at 78-77 and Nick Hornsby added a pair of free throws with two seconds left.

The Vikings (11-8, 4-4) missed a pair of good looks on the possession before Hornsby’s free throws and had another decent attempt that missed as time expired.

Justin Strings added 11 points and Trevis Jackson scored 10 for Sacramento State. Hornsby had nine points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Calaen Robinson had 23 points, Deontae North scored 14 and Traylin Farris added 13 for Portland State.

The Vikings had a 10-point lead with six minutes left in regulation and led 67-58 at 2:52. Robinson fouled out with 2:04 left in the second half.

